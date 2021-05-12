Mereba Announces New Project AZEB

Atlanta-bred/Los Angeles-based artist Mereba has announced her next project, AZEB. The record will arrive on May 26, as Mereba wrote in an Instagram post. Of the new project, she said: “may it be a light to help guide you on your way.” Find her full post below.

Mereba released her debut full-length The Jungle Is the Only Way Out in 2019. That album featured guest appearances from J.I.D and 6LACK. Later that year, Mereba linked up with Vince Staples and 6LACK for the song “Yo Love,” which appeared on the soundtrack for Queen & Slim. In 2020, Mereba reunited with 6LACK and J.I.D when they formed a supergroup called Spillage Village with EarthGang.