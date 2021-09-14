Met Gala 2021 Photos: Frank Ocean, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Billie Eilish, More

The Met Gala 2021 is happening tonight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Typically held on the first Monday of May, the event is held to mark the opening of the Met Costume Institute’s annual exhibition; This year’s edition of the annual event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic (the 2020 event was canceled). The exhibit this year features two parts: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” and “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” The 2021 Gala is co-chaired by Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka. Check out the looks from Lil Nas X (who took a cue from Lady Gaga’s 2019 red carpet entrance and revealed multiple looks as he entered), Frank Ocean (who brought a small green friend), Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Chloe x Halle, Kacey Musgraves, David Byrne, and more below.

Lil Nas X:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer

Megan Thee Stallion:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Theo Wargo

Kacey Musgraves:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kacey Musgraves attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola

Troye Sivan:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Troye Sivan attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz

David Byrne:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: David Byrne attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer

Mary J. Blige:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Mary J. Blige attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue) Kevin Mazur/MG21

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Frank Ocean attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Mike Coppola

Billie Eilish:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Co-chair Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz

FINNEAS:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Finneas O’Connell attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer

Alicia Key & Swizz Beatz:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)Swizz Beatz Theo Wargo

Madison Beer:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Madison Beer attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Jamie McCarthy/MG21

Ciara:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Ciara attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue) Kevin Mazur/MG21

Chloe Bailey:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Chloe Bailey attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Jamie McCarthy/MG21

Halle Bailey:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Halle Bailey attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Jamie McCarthy/MG21

Jennifer Lopez:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Jennifer Lopez attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer

Justin & Hailey Bieber:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer

Olivia Rodrigo:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Olivia Rodrigo attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Theo Wargo

Teyana Taylor:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Teyana Taylor attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Theo Wargo

Lorde:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Lorde attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Jamie McCarthy/MG21

Kim Petras:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Kim Petras attends the The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images) Arturo Holmes/MG21

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Kid Cudi attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Theo Wargo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Normani attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) John Shearer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Dev Hynes attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Dimitrios Kambouris