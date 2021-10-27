Metronomy Announce New Album Small World, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Metronomy have announced their seventh studio album: Small World is out February 18 via Because Music. Today, the group has shared lead single “It’s Good to Be Back,” which arrives with a music video directed by the filmmaker duo Dreamjob. Check it out below, and scroll down for Small World’s LP art and tracklist.
Small World follows the band’s 2019 album, Metronomy Forever. Of the new single, frontman Joseph Mount said in press materials: “Part of me was thinking, ‘What is the lamest platitude people are going to be saying coming out of the past two years?’, but at the same time, I was thinking how it will be true and how it might feel doing things again.” He continued:
Small World:
01 Life and Death
02 Things Will Be Fine
03 It’s Good to Be Back
04 Loneliness on the Run
05 Love Factory
06 I Lost My Mind
07 Right on Time
08 Hold Me Tonight
09 I Have Seen Enough