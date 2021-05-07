MF DOOM and Czarface’s New Album Released: Listen

A new album from hip-hop supergroup Czarface and the late rap legend MF DOOM has been released. The 10-track Super What? features guest appearances from DMC (of Run-D.M.C.), Del the Funky Homosapien, Kendra Morris, and Godforbid. Listen to the LP below.

Czarface announced Super What? earlier this week on their Instagram, stating that the new album was “recorded and slated to drop in April of 2020.” Czarface continued:

When COVID-19 struck and the world stopped, we chose to pull it, focus on family, and fine tune a few elements on it. What you’ll be hearing was finalized, mixed & mastered in the summer of 2020, and it’s our honor and privilege to share it with you Friday. I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM… he was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary. We wish peace and healing to his family, friends and everyone touched by the gifts he shared with the planet. MF DOOM FOREVER.

Super What?’s artwork was created by Czarface co-creator Lamour Supreme. Czarface and MF DOOM last linked up on 2018’s Czarface Meets Metal Face.

On December 31, 2020, it was revealed that MF DOOM had died two months prior at age 49. A cause of death was not revealed. Scores of tributes from the music world poured in following the news, including words of remembrance from Madlib, Tyler, the Creator, El-P, and more. Last month, an alternate version of MF DOOM’s “Dead Bent” was released as a non-fungible token (NFT), with half the proceeds going to DOOM’s children.

Read “10 Songs That Show Why MF DOOM Was the Ultimate Rapper’s Rapper” on the Pitch.