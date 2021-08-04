Mia Doi Todd Announces Music Life Remix Album With Julia Holter, Georgia Anne Muldrow, More

Mia Doi Todd has announced Ten Views of Music Life, a collection of remixes for songs from her 2021 album Music Life. Out August 20 via City Zen, it features new remixes from Julia Holter, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Carlos Niño, Jamael Dean, and others. Listen to “Little Bird (Dntel Remix)” below. Todd discussed the new album in a statement:
Ten Views of Music Life:
01 Wainiha Valley (Julia Holter & Tashi Wada Remix)
02 Little Bird (Dntel Remix)
03 My Fisherman (Belú Remix) [ft. Jungle Fire]
04 Take Me to the Mountain (Vardan Ovsepian Remix)
05 If I Don’t Have You (Kassin Remix)
06 Music Life (Georgia Anne Muldrow Remix)
07 Take Me to the Mountain (Human Error Club Remix)
08 Shifting Sands (Jira>< Remix)
09 Mohinder and the Maharani (Carlos Niño & Friends Remix) [ft. Jamael Dean and Sharada Shashidhar]
10 My Fisherman (SunEye Remix)