Mia Doi Todd Announces Music Life Remix Album With Julia Holter, Georgia Anne Muldrow, More

“My first album was recorded in 1996, so 2021 marks 25 years of Music Life for me. When I think of my life in music so far, my mind is filled with all the friendships – so many great musicians I have encountered and made music with and all the places we’ve played and amazing times we’ve had. Being a singer-songwriter can sometimes be a lonely calling, and somewhat self-centric. I have strived through my songwriting to be true to my own point of view, but I also love to get outside of my shell and collaborate with other musicians. This remix album provided an opportunity to reach out to friends and connect through the thing we love, making music—in this case giving them the reins to shape the production. How fun to see what everybody did with my tracks! I’m especially excited to have several female producers represented on the album. I’m always rooting for strong women in music. We have to work so hard to be heard.”