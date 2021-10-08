Mick Jenkins Announces New Album Elephant in the Room, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Mick Jenkins has announced his new album: Elephant in the Room is out October 29 via Cinematic Music Group. It features the previously released single “Truffles” and the just-released song “Contacts.” Check out that track’s new music video, directed by Ren, below.

Elephant in the Room features production from Thelonious Martin, Saba, Monte Booker, and more. Lon Renzell mixed Elephant in the Room and also executive produced the album with Mick Jenkins. Elton “L10MixedIt” Cheung mastered the record.

Elephant in the Room:

01 The Valley of the Shadow of Death

02 Things You Can Die For [ft. Ben Hixon]

03 Stiff Arm [ft. Ayinde Cartman]

04 Contacts

05 Scottie Pippen

06 Gucci Tried to Tell Me

07 D.U.I [ft. Green Sllime]

08 Speed Racer

09 Truffles

10 Is, This Cigarette

11 Reflection

12 Rug Burn [ft. Serpentwithfeet]