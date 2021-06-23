Mick Jenkins Shares Video for New Song “Truffles”: Watch

Mick Jenkins is back with a new song called “Truffles.” It’s produced by Monte Booker and features a visual directed by Andre Muir. Watch the quietly eerie video below.

“‘Truffles’ attempts to address the idea that Blackness, no matter what, can always be weaponized,” Jenkins said in a statement. “From a young man actually committing a crime, to being somewhere we aren’t ‘supposed’ to be, to even being an agent of change in our own and other communities. It’s a statement that can be heard about Black people of all walks especially when doing something unconventional in white spaces. As complex as Fred Hampton, or as simple as moving into a nice neighborhood, we can always be viewed as ‘n—as making trouble.’”

Jenkins’ last full-length was The Circus EP in 2020. Read “Mick Jenkins Wants to Give You a Piece of His Mind” over on the Pitch.