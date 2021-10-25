Midlake Announce First Album in 8 Years, Share Song: Listen

Texas group Midlake are back with their first new music since 2013. They’ve shared a song titled “Meanwhile…,” the first track from their next record, For the Sake of Bethel Woods. The album is out March 18 via ATO. Check out “Meanwhile…” and the tracklist below.
Eric Pulido, who took over as bandleader following the departure of Tim Smith in late 2012, shared the following statement:
After releasing their fourth album Antiphon in 2013, the band began an extended hiatus. They reissued their second album The Trials of Van Occupanther in 2016 for its 10th anniversary.
For the Sake of Bethel Woods:
01 Commune
02 Bethel Woods
03 Glistening
04 Exile
05 Feast of Carrion
06 Noble
07 Gone
08 Meanwhile…
09 Dawning
10 The End
11 Of Desire