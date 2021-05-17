Migos Reveal Release Date for New Album Culture III

After years of teasers, Migos have revealed the release date for their new album Culture III: The third in the series—following 2017’s Culture and 2018’s Culture II—is out June 11. Find the announcement below.

Following the release of Culture II, Migos went on tour with Drake before eventually splintering off to release their debut solo albums: In 2018, Quavo dropped Quavo Huncho and Takeoff shared The Last Rocket. Then, in 2019, Offset released Father of 4.

After the release of Culture II, Migos shared a handful of singles including “Pure Water” (with Mustard), “Position to Win,” “Stripper Bowl,” and “My Family”—a collaborative track with Snoop Dogg, Colombian singer Karol G, and producer Rock Mafia for The Addams Family. In early 2020, Migos hopped on “Give No Fxk,” a joint track with Young Thug and Travis Scott.

Then, in May, the rap trio began releasing solo singles again, stirring up speculation that a new album might be in the works. On Cinco de Mayo 2020, Migos dropped “Taco Tuesday,” which features samples of LeBron James. Also in May 2020, Migos shared “Racks 2 Skinny,” produced by frequent collaborator DJ Durel. And, just last week, the trio shared “Straightenin.”

