Migos Share New Song “Straightenin”: Watch the Video

Migos have shared their first single of 2021. “Straightenin” follows their 2020 release “Need It.” The Atlanta trio has indicated that the new track will feature on its next album—the long-awaited Culture III. Watch the Keemotion-directed visual for “Straightenin” below.

Migos’ Culture II came out in the beginning of 2018. Since then, each member—Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff—has released his own solo record. Last year, in addition to “Need It,” Migos dropped one-off singles “Give No Fxk” (with Young Thug and Travis Scott), “Taco Tuesday,” and “Racks 2 Skinny.”

Revisit “5 Takeaways from Migos’ Culture II” over on the Pitch.