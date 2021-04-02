Migos’ Takeoff Not Facing Criminal Charges Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Note: This article contains descriptions of alleged assault.

Migos’ Takeoff will not face criminal charges related to 2020 allegations of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress, TMZ reports and Pitchfork can confirm. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case due to insufficient evidence, a spokesperson for the office said.

Takeoff was sued last year by a woman, identified as Jane Doe, who claims that Takeoff raped her at a house party on June 23. In addition to sexual battery, false imprisonment, and assault, the woman is also suing the rapper for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

After the suit was filed, Takeoff’s lawyer Drew Findling called the allegations “patently and provably false.” Pitchfork has reached to representatives for Takeoff, as well as Drew Findling.

Neama Rahmani, who is representing Jane Doe in the civil suit, told SPIN last year, “We hope that by initiating civil proceedings, witnesses will come forward, more evidence will be discovered, and law enforcement will give this serious case the attention it deserves.”

Reached today by Pitchfork, Rahmani shared the following statement: “Our client is disappointed in the decision of the Los Angeles County District Attorney, who has once again shown he is soft on crime and cares more about the rights of criminal defendants than victims of sexual assault. She looks forward to receiving the justice she deserves in her civil case.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, we encourage you to reach out for support:

RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline

http://www.rainn.org

1 800 656 HOPE (4673)

Crisis Text Line

http://www.facebook.com/crisistextline (chat support)

SMS: Text “HERE” to 741-741