Miguel Announces New Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 EP

Back in 2012, Miguel self-released three Art Dealer Chic EPs. Those releases are now on digital streaming platforms for the first time. And, on April 9, Miguel will release the new Art Dealer Chic Vol. 4 (via ByStorm/RCA).

“I’ve been doing a lot of work to consider and refine my beliefs in the last few years,” Miguel said in a statement. “Inevitably, this brought me back to Art Dealer Chic as ADC is more or less an moniker for active mindset curation; choosing the thoughts, emotions, and actions that reflect my truest self instead of letting what I’ve experienced or what is expected of me dictate my choices.”

He continued, “As a basic operating system this mentality has made a profound impact on my life and I want to continue to share how, through the music and the conversation around ADC.”

The first Art Dealer Chic included “Adorn,” which ended up on Miguel’s 2012 record Kaleidoscope Dream.