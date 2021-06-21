MIKE Announces 2021 Tour | Pitchfork

MIKE has announced the Small World Big Love Tour, which includes headlining dates in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe later this year. Find his itinerary below.
MIKE’s new album Disco! is out today via his label 10k. It includes the previously shared singles “Spiral,” “Crystal Ball,” and “Evil Eye.” Watch a new visualizer for Disco! below.
MIKE:
09-25 New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival
10-14 Washington, D.C. – Songbyrd
10-15 Richmond, VA – The Camel
10-16 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)
10-17 Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5
10-19 Nashville, TN – The Blue Room at Third Man Records
10-21 Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village
10-22 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
10-23 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
10-24 Cleveland – Mahall’s
10-26 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
10-27 Winooski, VT – Monkey House
10-28 Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA
10-29 Kingston, NY – Tubby’s
11-21 Helsinki, Finland – Kuudes Linja
11-22 Stockholm, Sweden – Obaren
11-24 Göteborg, Sweden – Oceanen
11-25 Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset
11-26 Berlin, Germany – Burg Schnabel
11-27 Zürich, Switzerland – Exil
11-29 Paris, France – La Place
11-30 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique
12-03 Manchester, England – YES
12-05 Glasgow, Scotland – CCA
12-06 Leeds, England – Headrow House
12-07 Bristol, England – Rough Trade
12-08 London, England – Bussey Building
