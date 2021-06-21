MIKE Announces 2021 Tour | Pitchfork

MIKE has announced the Small World Big Love Tour, which includes headlining dates in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe later this year. Find his itinerary below.

MIKE’s new album Disco! is out today via his label 10k. It includes the previously shared singles “Spiral,” “Crystal Ball,” and “Evil Eye.” Watch a new visualizer for Disco! below.

MIKE:

09-25 New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival

10-14 Washington, D.C. – Songbyrd

10-15 Richmond, VA – The Camel

10-16 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle (Back Room)

10-17 Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5

10-19 Nashville, TN – The Blue Room at Third Man Records

10-21 Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

10-22 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

10-23 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

10-24 Cleveland – Mahall’s

10-26 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

10-27 Winooski, VT – Monkey House

10-28 Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA

10-29 Kingston, NY – Tubby’s

11-21 Helsinki, Finland – Kuudes Linja

11-22 Stockholm, Sweden – Obaren

11-24 Göteborg, Sweden – Oceanen

11-25 Copenhagen, Denmark – Pumpehuset

11-26 Berlin, Germany – Burg Schnabel

11-27 Zürich, Switzerland – Exil

11-29 Paris, France – La Place

11-30 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique

12-03 Manchester, England – YES

12-05 Glasgow, Scotland – CCA

12-06 Leeds, England – Headrow House

12-07 Bristol, England – Rough Trade

12-08 London, England – Bussey Building

