MIKE Shares New Video for “Aww (Zaza)” and “Ghoulish”: Watch

MIKE has released a new music video for two of his Disco! tracks: “Aww (Zaza)” and “Ghoulish.” The clip was directed by frequent collaborator Ryosuke Tanzawa and shot on Mini DV and 8 millimeter film in the rapper’s native New York. Watch MIKE and friends hang around the city and take in everyday sights—including a pigeon feeding frenzy—in the visual below.

Disco! arrived earlier this year, following MIKE’s 2020 album Weight of the World. The rapper recently announced a 2021 tour that kicks off next month. Babyxsosa and Sideshow (who features on Disco!’s “Alarmed!”) will support at select dates.

Revisit Pitchfork’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2019,” featuring MIKE’s Tears of Joy at No. 31.