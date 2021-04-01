Mirah Announces Vinyl Reissues of Advisory Committee and C’mon Miracle

Brooklyn-based artist Mirah has announced reissues of two out-of print albums: 2002’s Advisory Committee and 2004’s C’mon Miracle. Both will be available April 16 via Double Double Whammy. Advisory Committee, which contains “The Garden” and “Special Death,” will be pressed to clear red vinyl, while C’mon Miracle will be issued on blue vinyl. Preview the records below.

“I remember the time of making these early recordings as a lucid one,” Mirah said in a press release. She continued:

It was a very free feeling. And I was both young enough and old enough to truly enjoy every moment. When I listen to these records now I can still hear the ecstatic lack of restraint in our choices, the authenticity of recording to tape, the incredible fun we had, and of course, the seagulls.

Last year, Half Waif covered “Murphy Bed” from Mirah’s 2000 album You Think It’s Like This But Really It’s Like This, which was reissued that year. Mount Eerie covered “Of Pressure” to commemorate the same release.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.