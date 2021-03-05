Miranda Lambert Announces New Album The Marfa Tapes With Jack Ingram and Jon Randall

Miranda Lambert has teamed up with singer-songwriters Jack Ingram and Jon Randall on a new album that’s out in the spring. It’s called The Marfa Tapes and it’s out May 7 via Vanner Records/RCA Nashville. Check out a video for “In His Arms” and see the full tracklist below.
Ingram, Lambert, and Randall recorded the stripped-down Marfa Tapes in the small West Texas town of the same name. The Marfa Tapes includes new recordings of “Tin Man,” from Lambert’s 2016 album The Weight of These Wings, and “Tequila Does,” which appeared on her 2019 album Wildcard.
The Marfa Tapes:
01 In His Arms
02 I Don’t Like It
03 The Wind’s Just Gonna Blow
04 Am I Right or Amarillo
05 Waxahachie
06 Homegrown Tomatoes
07 Breaking a Heart
08 Ghost
09 Geraldene
10 We’ll Always Have the Blues
11 Tin Man
12 Two-Step Down to Texas
13 Anchor
14 Tequila Does
15 Amazing Grace (West Texas)