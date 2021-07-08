Missy Elliott Directs City Girls’ New “Twerkulator” Video: Watch

City Girls have shared the music video for their latest single “Twerkulator.” The visual, featuring elaborate costumes and choreography, is directed by Missy Elliott. The clip begins with the narration, “This is an emergency. This is not a test. Everyone, please take shelter immediately! The Twerkulators have already invaded Twerk City, and you don’t have much time. They’ve already landed, and they’re taking over. Run for cover, motherfuckers!” Watch below.

City Girls released “Twerkulator” in May. The track prominently samples “Planet Rock,” the 1982 song by Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force. JT, Yung Miami, and a crew of dancers recently performed “Twerkulator” at the 2021 BET Awards.

Check out Pitchfork’s “What Will the 2021 Song of the Summer Be?”