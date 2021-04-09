Missy Elliott, Eve, Q-Tip, and More Remember DMX

DMX died at the age of 50 this morning (April 9), a week after being hospitalized for a heart attack. The news brought a flood of condolences, with his former protégé Eve joining Missy Elliott, Q-Tip, DJ Khaled, Talib Kweli, Ghostface Killah, 2 Chainz, M.I.A., Nas, and many more in honoring the legendary rapper. Read a selection of their tributes and memories below.

The rapper, who was born Earl Simmons, will be commemorated at a memorial, with details to be confirmed soon, his family said in a statement. “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” they added. “Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.”