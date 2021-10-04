Mitski Releasing New Song Tomorrow

Mitski will be sharing new music tomorrow. A new post on her social media channels indicates that a new song will be released at 10 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 5. Check out the post below.

After the release of her album Be the Cowboy in June 2019, Mitski announced that she had played her “last show indefinitely.” Since then, she has released a song for Floria Sigismondi’s horror movie The Turning and collaborated with Allie X. She also wrote the score to Chris Miskiewicz and Vincent Kings’ graphic novel This Is Where We Fall.