Mitski Shares New This Is Where We Fall Song “The End”: Listen

Mitski has shared a new piece of music, composed for a new graphic novel called This Is Where We Fall. The song, titled “The End,” is narrated by Chris Miskiewicz, the co-creator/writer of the graphic novel. Miskiewicz was also the co-writer on “The Baddy Man”—a cut from the graphic novel soundtrack that Mitski shared back in March. Listen to “The End” below.

This Is Where We Fall, created by Miskiewicz and visual artist Vincent Kings, is available now via Z2 Comics. “It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book,” Mitski said in a press release. “It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!”

Z2 publisher Josh Frankel added:

A project and partnership like this is the perfect marriage of a visual art form like comics, and music. Fans of Mitski’s music will not only get something new from one of their favorite artists, but a companion piece that completes the experience. Comics readers will find an original work of science fiction from top creators that is enhanced by the music that accompanies it.

Mitski’s most recent studio album Be The Cowboy was released in 2018.

