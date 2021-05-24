Modest Mouse Announce 2021 U.S. Tour, Share New Song “Leave a Light On”: Listen

Modest Mouse have announced a U.S. tour in support of their comeback record The Golden Casket. The band hits the road in July and will play shows through October. The tour includes select dates with Future Islands. Find Modest Mouse’s tour poster in the Instagram post below.

The Golden Casket follows 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. The record was led by “We Are Between.” Along with the tour announcement, Modest Mouse have shared the new song “Leave a Light On.” Hear it below.