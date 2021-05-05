Modest Mouse Announce New Album The Golden Casket, Share New Song: Listen

Modest Mouse have announced a new album. The Golden Casket is out June 25 via Epic, and a new song called “We Are Between” is out now. The album was produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and at Modest Mouse’s Portland studio. Listen to the new song below.

The new album follows 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. In 2019, the band made a series of moves that appeared to anticipate the release of a new full-length, including the release of new songs called “Ice Cream Party,” “Poison the Well,” and “I’m Still Here” (none of which appear on the new album’s tracklist). That year, Modest Mouse also toured with the Black Keys.

Read about Modest Mouse in Pitchfork’s list of “The 50 Best Indie Rock Albums of the Pacific Northwest.”

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Modest Mouse: The Golden Casket

The Golden Casket:

01 Fuck Your Acid Trip

02 We Are Between

03 We’re Lucky

04 Walking and Running

05 Wooden Soldiers

06 Transmitting Receiving

07 The Sun Hasn’t Left

08 Lace Your Shoes

09 Never Fuck a Spider on the Fly

10 Leave a Light On

11 Japanese Trees

12 Back to the Middle