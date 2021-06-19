Modest Mouse Share New Song “The Sun Hasn’t Left”: Listen

Before Modest Mouse’s new album The Golden Casket comes out next week (on June 25 via Epic), the band has shared another new song. This one’s called “The Sun Hasn’t Left.” Give it a listen below.

The band previously shared the singles “We Are Between” and “Leave a Light On.” Modest Mouse also announced a massive tour, with dates spanning from July to October. Some shows include supporting sets from Future Islands. The last Modest Mouse album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves.

Read about Modest Mouse in Pitchfork’s list of “The 50 Best Indie Rock Albums of the Pacific Northwest.”