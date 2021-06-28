Mogwai Announce 2022 North American Tour

Mogwai have announced a 2022 North American tour. The dates will support Mogwai’s newest record, As the Love Continues, which scored the band its first No. 1 record in the United Kingdom. Check out the dates, occurring next April, below.

As the Love Continues is Mogwai’s 10th studio album, following 2017’s Every Country’s Sun. It features appearances from Colin Stetson and Atticus Ross and includes the singles “Dry Fantasy” and “Ritchie Sacramento.”

