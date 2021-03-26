Moneybagg Yo and Future Share Video for New Song “Hard for the Next”: Watch

Moneybagg Yo and Future have shared a video for a new single called “Hard for the Next.” Take a look below.

Earlier this year, Moneybagg Yo appeared alongside Babyface Ray on the Detroit rapper’s single “If You Know You Know.” He had joined City Girls on a remix of DaBaby’s “Said Sum” last fall. Future had a busy 2020, releasing the new album High Off Life in the spring before collaborting with Lil Uzi Vert on Pluto x Baby Pluto. He released even more new material with Drake (“Life Is Good,” “Desires”), 2 Chainz (“Dead Man Walking”), and Travis Scott (“FRANCHISE (REMIX)”), among others.