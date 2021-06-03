Moor Mother Signs to ANTI-, Shares Video for New Song “Zami”: Watch

Camae Ayewa, aka Moor Mother, has signed to ANTI- Records following multiple releases with Don Giovanni. The announcement arrives with a video for a new song called “Zami.” Watch it below.

“Using the lenses of Black Quantum Futurism, the lyrics speak to Time and Space, injustice, racism, erasure of African identity,” Ayewa said in a statement. “‘Zami’ speaks of agency and something beyond freedom. It speaks of another future. It speaks about connections free from the stains of colonialism. It speaks about the expansive temporalities of Afro Diasporan people around the world.”

The last solo Moor Mother album was 2020’s Circuit City. She also collaborated with billy woods on the album BRASS last year.

Moor Mother and billy woods’ song “Furies” was named one of Pitchfork’s “100 Best Songs of 2020.” Revisit Pitchfork’s Rising interview from 2016 with Moor Mother.