Mora Taps Bad Bunny and Sech for New “Volando (Remix)”: Watch the Video

Mora, the rising Puerto Rican reggaeton musician, has shared a new remix for his hit song “Volando.” It features contributions from Bad Bunny and Sech and arrives with a new music video directed by Pedro the Chemist. It was filmed in Los Angeles and Puerto Rico. Watch it below.

The orgiinal “Volando” appeared on Mora’s February album Primer Día de Clases, which got released via Rimas. Mora previously collaborated with Bad Bunny on the YHLQMDLG track “Una Vez.” Bad Bunny is fresh off the release of his new singles “De Museo” and “Yonaguni.” Sech released his new album 42 earlier this year.

