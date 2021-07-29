Mount Kimbie Share 2 Songs From Love What Survives Sessions: Listen

Mount Kimbie released their album Love What Survives four years ago, and, to commemorate the album’s fourth anniversary, the duo has shared two previously unreleased tracks recorded during the album’s sessions. In addition to the song “Blue Liquid,” Mount Kimbie have shared a new video for the track “Black Stone.” The video was directed by Peter Eason Daniels. “The video is about waiting, moving and stopping. Collective moments of solitude experienced between one place and another,” Daniels said in a statement. Watch the video below.

“Blue Liquid” and “Black Stone” are available to download for free from Mount Kimbie’s website (until 12 a.m. Pacific on July 30). Head to the site for your download. A 12″ with the songs is due October 8.

Read about Love What Survives in Pitchfork’s list of “The 50 Best Albums of 2017.”