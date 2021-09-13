MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X Wins Video of the Year for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Lil Nas X has won Video of the Year at tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” It beat out other visuals by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (“WAP”), DJ Khaled and Drake collaboration (“Popstar,” starring Justin Bieber), Doja Cat and SZA (“Kiss Me More”), Ed Sheeran (“Bad Habits”), and the Weeknd (“Save Your Tears”).

Earlier in the night, Lil Nas X performed “Industry Baby” and a bit of “Montero.” He also won Best Direction for “Montero,” which he co-directed with Tanu Muino.

