MTV VMAs 2021 Performers Announced: Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and More

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards take place on September 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York in front of a live audience. Following the announcement of this year’s nominees, MTV has now revealed who will be performing: Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, and Machine Gun Kelly will all take the stage. More performers will get announced in the coming weeks.

2021 VMAs nominees include Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X. Kehinde Wiley designed a new Moon Person trophy for this year’s event.