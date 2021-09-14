MTV VMAs 2021: Watch Camila Cabello Perform “Don’t Go Yet”

Camila Cabello performed “Don’t Go Yet” tonight (September 12) at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The cinematic performance was broadcast in black and white before switching to color. Watch her full performance, which got introduced by Charli XCX, below.

Cabello released her most recent studio album Romance in 2019. She shared “Don’t Go Yet” earlier this summer, along with a colorful music video directed by Philippa Price and Pilar Zeta.

The singer plays the title character in a new live action adaptation of Cinderella. She performed several songs for the film’s soundtrack, which got released via Epic Records and Amazon Studios.

