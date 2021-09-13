MTV VMAs 2021: Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy”

Chlöe—aka Chloe Bailey of sister duo Chloe x Halle—took the stage tonight at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer performed her new song “Have Mercy,” marking her live debut of the track. The single is slated to appear on her upcoming solo LP. Chlöe began her VMAs performance with a big scream. Watch it happen below.

Chloe x Halle released their sophomore studio album Ungodly Hour last year. The sisters performed the title track from that LP at the 2020 MTV VMAs. They were nominated in three categories last year: Best Group, Best R&B (“Do It”) and Best Quarantine Performance (“Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon).

Read about Ungodly Hour in Pitchfork’s list “The 50 Best Albums of 2020,” and follow along with all of Pitchfork’s 2021 MTV VMAs coverage.