MTV VMAs 2021: Watch Foo Fighters Perform “Learn to Fly,” “Everlong,” and More

Foo Fighters took the stage tonight at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards to perform “Learn to Fly” and “Everlong,” as well as their Medicine at Midnight single “Shame Shame.” “Charlie R.I.P.” was written on Taylor Hawkins’ drum kit, in tribute to the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. After the performance, Dave Grohl gave a short speech to accept the U.S. Global Icon Award. Watch below.

MTV selected Foo Fighters for their new U.S. Global Icon Award due to the band’s “unparalleled career and continued impact and influence has maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond,” as the company said in a previous press release. The accolade is modeled after the annual MTV Europe Music Award for Global Icon.

Additionally, Foo Fighters are nominated in three other categories at this year’s VMAs: Best Rock, Best Choreography, and Best Cinematography, all for their video for “Shame Shame.”

Follow along with all of Pitchfork’s 2021 MTV VMAs coverage.