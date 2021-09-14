MTV VMAs 2021: Watch Justin Bieber and the Kid Laroi Perform “Stay”

Tonight (September 12), Justin Bieber returned to the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time in six years. The singer, joined by collaborator the Kid Laroi, performed “Stay” live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. He then sang Justice’s “Ghost.” It was the first performance of the night. Watch below.

Bieber is the most nominated artist at the 2021 MTV VMAs. To start the night, he was up for seven awards in total, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration (“Peaches”), Best Pop (“Peaches”), and more. His last appearance as a VMA performer was in 2015, when he sang an emotional rendition of his Purpose track “What Do You Mean?”

Follow along with all of Pitchfork’s 2021 MTV VMAs coverage.