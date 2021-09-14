MTV VMAs 2021: Watch Lil Nas X Perform “Industry Baby” and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow brought their new song “Industry Baby” to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (September 12). They performed the live debut of the single onstage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Lil Nas X walked on stage with a marching band before stripping off his shirt and performing in front of the Montero State Prison backdrop. He closed the set with a bit of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).” Watch it all go down below.

Lil Nas X got nominated for for five awards at tonight’s VMAs ceremony: Video of the Year, Video for Good, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects, all for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

Both “Industry Baby” and “Montero” appear on Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero, which arrives September 17. It will also include the previously shared single “Sun Goes Down” and feature contributions from Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and more.

Read more about the wild “Industry Baby” visual in “The 8 Best Music Videos of July 2021,” and follow along with all of Pitchfork’s 2021 MTV VMAs coverage.