MTV VMAs 2021: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform “Good 4 U”

Olivia Rodrigo made her MTV Video Music Awards debut tonight (September 12). She performed her Sour single “Good 4 U” live at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. She took the stage early in the program, sticking to a prom-adjacent theme. Check it out below.

Rodrigo was nominated for five 2021 MTV Video Music Awards: Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Drivers License”), Best New Artist Presented by Facebook, Push Performance of the Year (“Drivers License,” which won), and Best Pop (“Good 4 U”). Shortly after her performance, she won the award for Song of the Year.

