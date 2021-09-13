MTV VMAs 2021: Watch Tainy and Shawn Mendes Perform “Summer of Love”

Tainy, the producer best known for working with artists like J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna, joined Shawn Mendes onstage tonight at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. They performed their new single “Summer of Love,” live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Check it out below.

Tainy and Mendes are each up for one award at tonight’s VMAs ceremony. Tainy is nominated in the Best Latin category for “Un Dia (One Day)”—his single with J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Bad Bunny. Mendes’ track “Wonder,” meanwhile, is a contender for Best Pop.

