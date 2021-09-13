MTV VMAs 2021 Winners: See the Full List Here

Tonight, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are airing live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hosted by Doja Cat, the program features performances from Lil Nas X, Normani, Kacey Musgraves, and more. See the full list of winners below.

Returning to a live audience format, the 40th anniversary edition of the awards show features a new Moon Person designed by Kehinde Wiley. Justin Bieber is up for the most awards with seven nominations for “Holy,” “Peaches,” and his appearance in DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” video. Megan Thee Stallion has six nominations, including four for her Cardi B collaboration “WAP,” and Artist of the Year against Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande.

Video of the Year

Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

DJ Khaled / Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat: “Kiss Me More” [ft. SZA]

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears”

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

24kGoldn: “Mood” [ft. Iann Dior]

BTS: “Dynamite”

Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Dua Lipa: “Levitating”

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”

Bruno Mars / Anderson .Paak / Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

Best New Artist, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid Laroi

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Group of the Year

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

Push Performance of the Year

September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”

October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy”

November 2020: Saint Jhn – “Gorgeous”

December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco”

January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”

February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies”

March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish”

April 2021: The Kid Laroi – “Without You”

WINNER: May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

June 2021: Girl in Red – “Serotonin”

July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime”

August 2021: Jxdn – “Think About Me”

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn: “Mood” [ft. Iann dior]

Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Doja Cat: “Kiss Me More” [ft. SZA]

Drake: “Laugh Now Cry Later” [ft. Lil Durk]

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon]

Miley Cyrus: “Prisoner” [ft. Dua Lipa]

Best Pop

Ariana Grande: “Positions”

Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am”

BTS: “Butter”

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon]

Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes: “Wonder”

Taylor Swift: “willow”

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B: “WAP” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Drake: “Laugh Now Cry Later” [ft. Lil Durk]

Lil Baby: “On Me (Remix)” [ft. Megan Thee Stallion]

Moneybagg Yo: “Said Sum”

Polo G: “Rapstar”

Travis Scott: “Franchise” [ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.]

Best Rock

Evanescence: “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

John Mayer: “Last Train Home”

The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings of Leon: “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration”

Best Alternative

Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals: “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons: “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly: “My Ex’s Best Friend” [ft. Blackbear]

twenty one pilots: “Shy Away”

WILLOW: “Transparent Soul” [ft. Travis Barker]

Best Latin

Bad Bunny / Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish / Rosalía: “Lo Vas a Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas / Shakira: “Girl Like Me”

J Balvin / Dua Lipa / Bad Bunny / Tainy: “Un Dia (One Day)”

Karol G: “Bichota”

Maluma: “Hawái”

Best R&B

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / Saint Jhn / WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl”

Chris Brown / Young Thug: “Go Crazy”

Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R.: “Come Through” [ft. Chris Brown]

Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

SZA: “Good Days”

Best K-Pop

(G)I-dle: “Dumdi Dumdi”

Blbackpink / Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream”

WINNER: BTS: “Butter”

Monsta X: “Gambler”

Seventeen: “Ready to Love”

Twice: “Alcohol-Free”

Song of Summer

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever”

BTS: “Butter”

Camila Cabello: “Don’t Go Yet”

DJ Khaled: “Every Chance I Get” [ft. Lil Baby and Lil Durk]

Doja Cat: “Need to Know”

Dua Lipa: “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” [ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon]

The Kid Laroi / Justin Bieber: “Stay”

Lil Nas X / Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby”

Lizzo: “Rumors” [ft. Cardi B]

Megan Thee Stallion: “Thot Shit”

Normani: “Wild Side” [ft. Cardi B]

Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes / Tainy: “Summer of Love”

Video for Good

Billie Eilish: “Your Power”

Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil”

H.E.R.: “Fight for You”

Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams: “Entrepreneur” [ft. Jay-Z]

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: “Your Power” (dir. Billie Eilish)

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (dir. Director X)

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” (dir. Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino)

Taylor Swift: “Willow” (dir. Taylor Swift)

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” (dir. Travis Scott)

Tyler, the Creator: “Lumberjack” (dir. Wolf Haley)

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / Saint Jhn / WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” (cinematography: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant)

Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” (cinematography: Rob Witt)

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” (cinematography: Santiago Gonzalez)

Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper: “Holy” (cinematography: Elias Talbot)

Lady Gaga: “911” (cinematography: Jeff Cronenweth)

Lorde: “Solar Power” (cinematography: Andrew Stroud)

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé / Shatta Wale / Major Lazer: “Already” (art direction: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos)

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” (art direction: Alison Dominitz)

Lady Gaga: “911” (art direction: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus)

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” (art direction: John Richoux)

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” (art direction: Art Haynes)

Taylor Swift: “Willow” (art direction: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez)

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch: “Build a Bitch” (visual effects: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova)

Coldplay: “Higher Power” (visual effects: Mathematic)

Doja Cat & The Weeknd: “You Right” (visual effects: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel)

Glass Animals: “Tangerine” (visual effects: Ronan Fourreau)

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” (visual effects: Mathematic)

P!NK: “All I Know So Far” (visual effects: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc)

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande: “34+35” (choreography: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson)

BTS: “Butter” (choreography: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM)

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” (choreography: Natricia Bernard)

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” (choreography: Nina McNeely)

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” (choreography: Paul Roberts)

Marshmello & Halsey: “Be Kind” (choreography: Dani Vitale)

Best Editing

BTS: “Butter” (editing: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens)

Drake: “What’s Next” (editing: Noah Kendal)

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” (editing: Claudia Wass)

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” (editing: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs)

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” (editing: William Town at Modern Post)

Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” (editing: Troy Charbonnet)

U.S. Global Icon Award

Foo Fighters

Best Breakthrough Song

Masked Wolf: “Astronaut in the Ocean”

WINNER: Claire Rosinkranz: “Backyard Boy”

Bella Poarch: “Build a B*tch”

Yung Baby Tate: “I Am” [ft. Flo Milli]

Whoheem: “Let’s Link”

Best Comeback Song

WINNER: Aly & AJ: “Potential Breakup Song”

Destiny’s Child: “Bills, Bills, Bills”

Fleetwood Mac: “Dreams”

Simple Plan: “I’m Just a Kid”

Boney M.: “Rasputin”

Missy Elliott: “Work It”

Best Artist x Creator Collab

WINNER: Mustard Watermelon by @Lizzo x @yayayayummy

“Blackbird” Duet by @joejonas x @itsbenhorsburgh

Fan Duet by @charlieputh x @jvke

Soup Song by @johnmayer x @itsjamiebiotch

Mom It Was Never a Phase by @alltimelow x @yungricepatty

“Unwritten” Dance by @natashabedingfield x @rony_boyy

Best Audio Mashup

WINNER: “Shaxicula” (“Toxic” x “Love Shack” x “Dragula”) by Britney Spears / The B-52’s / Rob Zombie x @djcummerbund

“Baby One More Time x Levitating” by Britney Spears / Dua Lipa x @adamusic_

“Castaways x Dilemma” by The Backyardigans / Nelly ft. Kelly Rowland x @djbabyq

“Good 4 U x Misery Business” by Olivia Rodrigo / Paramore x @nikjaay

“Watermelon Sugar x Seaside” by Harry Styles / SEB x @SEBS_LOVESONGS

Best Viral Dance

WINNER: “Twerkulator” by City Girls x @layzchipz

“Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” by Popp Hunna x @yvnggprince

“Gimme More” by Britney Spears x @jaedengomezz & @karaleighcannella

“Ooowwweee” by Peewee Longway & Money Man x @thats.so.bre

“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion x @keke.janajah

“Up” by Cardi B x @theemyanicole and @cchrvs