Mulatto Changes Name to Latto, Shares Video for New Song “The Biggest”: Watch

Atlanta rapper Mulatto has officially changied her name to Latto. She’s also shared her first solo single under the new moniker. Listen to “The Biggest”—produced by Supah Mario and Akachi—below.

On “The Biggest,” Latto addresses her name change, rapping, “It contradicted what I stand for/The backlash ain’t what I planned for.” She also raps, “Misunderstood so I made it official.”

Speaking of the name change in a January interview with Hot Freestyle, Latto said: “You know, you might know your intentions, but these are strangers who don’t know you, never even met you in person. So you gotta hear each other out, and if you know those aren’t your intentions and that’s how it’s being perceived, it’s like why not make a change or alter it? For me, it was the name. So now I’m like, ‘OK, my intentions was to never glorify being mulatto.’”