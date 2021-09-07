Muna and Phoebe Bridgers Share Video for New Song “Silk Chiffon”: Watch

Muna have shared the music video for the new song “Silk Chiffon,” featuring Phoebe Bridgers. It’s the Los Angeles–based trio’s first single since signing to Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label earlier this year. The video, directed by Ally Pankiw, draws inspiration from the film But I’m a Cheerleader. Check out “Silk Chiffon” below.

Muna’s last LP was 2019’s Saves the World; their debut About U was released in 2017. Starting tomorrow, Muna will go on tour with Phoebe Bridgers. The band is then scheduled to tour with Kacey Musgraves next year.

This Friday, September 10, Phoebe Bridgers is performing at Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 at Union Park in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.