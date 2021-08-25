Munya Announces Debut Album Voyage to Mars, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Québécois artist Munya—aka singer, songwriter, producer, and performer Josie Boivin—has announced her debut album: Voyage to Mars arrives November 5 via Luminelle. Today, Munya has shared lead single “Cocoa Beach,” along with a visual that she directed with Ashley Benzwie. Watch Munya pump iron and party with an alien in the video below.

Munya wrote, produced, recorded, and drew the album artwork for Voyage to Mars. The album follows her EP trilogy, which was completed in 2019. The trilogy featured North Hatley, Delmano, and Blue Pine.

Voyage to Mars:

01 Maracuya

02 Boca Chica

03 Tonight Tonight

04 Cocoa Beach

05 Pour Toi

06 Voyage

07 Life Is a Dream

08 America

09 Dove

10 Captain Ron

11 Perfect Day

12 Tresor