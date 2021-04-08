Museum of Love Return With New Album Life of Mammals, Share New Song “Cluttered World”: Watch the Video

Museum of Love are back. The New York–based duo of LCD Soundsystem’s Pat Mahoney and Dennis McNany (aka Jee Day) will release Life of Mammals on July 9 via Skint Records. Mahoney and McNany’s second record arrives seven years after their self-titled 2014 debut and four years after LCD Soundsystem’s comeback album American Dream. Check out the video for lead single “Cluttered World,” directed by Jonah Freeman and Justin Lowe, below.
Recorded “in bursts between Mahoney’s LCD touring commitments,” Life of Mammals was mixed by James Murphy and features guest appearances by Arthur Russell collaborator Peter Gordon and Matt Shaw.
Life of Mammals:
01 Your Nails Have Grown
02 Life of Mammals
03Marching Orders
04 Hotel at Home
05 Cluttered World
06 Ridiculous Body
07 Flat Side
08 Army of Children
09 The Conversation
10 Almost Certainly Not You