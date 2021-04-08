Museum of Love Return With New Album Life of Mammals, Share New Song “Cluttered World”: Watch the Video

Museum of Love are back. The New York–based duo of LCD Soundsystem’s Pat Mahoney and Dennis McNany (aka Jee Day) will release Life of Mammals on July 9 via Skint Records. Mahoney and McNany’s second record arrives seven years after their self-titled 2014 debut and four years after LCD Soundsystem’s comeback album American Dream. Check out the video for lead single “Cluttered World,” directed by Jonah Freeman and Justin Lowe, below.

Recorded “in bursts between Mahoney’s LCD touring commitments,” Life of Mammals was mixed by James Murphy and features guest appearances by Arthur Russell collaborator Peter Gordon and Matt Shaw.

Life of Mammals:

01 Your Nails Have Grown

02 Life of Mammals

03Marching Orders

04 Hotel at Home

05 Cluttered World

06 Ridiculous Body

07 Flat Side

08 Army of Children

09 The Conversation

10 Almost Certainly Not You