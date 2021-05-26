Mustafa Shares Video for New Song “The Hearse”: Watch

Toronto poet and songwriter Mustafa has shared a video for his new song “The Hearse.” The track arrives with a music video directed by Mustafa and King Bee. Check it out below.

“The Hearse” appears on Mustafa’s debut project When Smoke Rises, which arrives Friday (May 28). The release features production from Frank Dukes and Jamie xx, along with contributions from Sampha, James Blake, Rax, Puffy L’z, and late artists Ali and Smoke Dawg.

Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Mustafa’s Meditative Songs of Mourning.”