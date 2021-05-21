My Bloody Valentine Release More Vintage EPs for Streaming

My Bloody Valentine have finally released the classic EPs You Made Me Realise and Feed Me With Your Kiss to streaming services in North America. Their addition follows the arrival to streaming in March of the band’s Creation Records catalog, which accompanied news of mbv’s signing to Domino. The rarities portion of ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks is also newly available. Oh, and it’s Kevin Shields’ birthday. Happy birthday, Kevin!

All the reissued records have been remastered for new physical editions, which Domino releases today. The key addition to the band’s streaming catalog in March was the comeback album m b v, which joined the classic full-lengths Isn’t Anything and Loveless and the Glider and Tremolo EPs. Around that announcement, Shields told The New York Times the band was working on a pair of new albums: one “warm and melodic,” the other more experimental.

Read “5 Great My Bloody Valentine Deep Cuts That Still Aren’t on Spotify.” One of those five, “Slow,” was uploaded with today’s batch.