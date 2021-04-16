My Chemical Romance Reschedule Reunion Tour for 2022

My Chemical Romance have once again rescheduled their North American tour dates, now set to begin at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 29, 2022. The emo band’s reunion tour was announced back in January 2020 and was originally set to begin that fall. After the onset of the pandemic, the tour was rescheduled to 2021 before being pushed to 2022 today. Tickets for all original dates will be honored; find the new itinerary at the My Chemical Romance website.

As of writing, MCR are still scheduled to play a handful of 2021 festival dates, including Riot Fest in Chicago this September. Their first performance of 2022 is currently set for March 12 at the Outerfields at Western Springs in New Zealand.

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.