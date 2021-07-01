My Idea (Lily Konigsberg and Nate Amos) Announce New EP, Share New Songs: Listen

Lily Konigsberg and Nate Amos comprise the new pop group My Idea. Their debut five-song EP That’s My Idea has been announced, too. It’s out July 30 via Hardly Art. Listen to the new songs “Stay Away Still” and “That’s My Idea” below.

“We wanted to have an energetic and chaotic video juxtaposed with something more calming and conclusive to demonstrate the eclectic yet cohesive nature of My Idea,” the duo said in a statement. “The visuals match how the songs make us feel! We both played characterizations of ourselves.”

Earlier this year, Konigsberg released the compilation The Best of Lily Konigsberg Right Now, and her band Palberta released their new album Palberta5000.

That’s My Idea EP:

01 I Can’t Dance

02 Birthday

03 Keep Lying to Me

04 Stay Away Still

05 That’s My Idea