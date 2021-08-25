My Morning Jacket Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch

My Morning Jacket have announced a new self-titled album: My Morning Jacket is out October 22 via ATO. The band has also shared a track from the project and revealed the album’s artwork by Robert Beatty. Check out the video for “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” co-directed by Jim James and George Mays, below.

“This song really hits home for me after what we’ve gone through with the pandemic,” James said of the new song in a statement. “But even before then, it felt like so many of us were trading real life for social media, trading our own stories for the storylines on TV, trading our consciousness for drugs. We need to help each other wake up to real love before it’s too late.”

Last year, My Morning Jacket released The Waterfall II, their first album in five years and a companion to 2015’s The Waterfall. They’re planning to tour the United States, beginning in North Carolina, at the end of August, joined by Brittany Howard, Flock of Dimes, Durand Jones & the Indications, and Bedouine at varying stops.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

My Morning Jacket: My Morning Jacket

My Morning Jacket:

01 Regularly Scheduled Programming

02 Love Love Love

03 In Color

04 Least Expected

05 Never in the Real World

06 The Devil’s in the Details

07 Lucky to Be Alive

08 Complex

09 Out of Range, Pt. 2

10 Penny for Your Thoughts

11 I Never Could Get Enough