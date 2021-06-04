Mykki Blanco and Kari Faux Share New Song “Summer Fling”: Listen

Mykki Blanco has enlisted Kari Faux for a new track called “Summer Fling.” The song appears on Blanco’s upcoming mini-album Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep. Listen to the new track below.

“Summer Fling” was co-written by Blanco and Faux and produced by FaltyDL. It was inspired by the millennium musical production of Missy Elliot and Timbaland, and features additional vocals from AKUA. Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep is out June 18 via Transgressive Records. The record features additional guest spots from Jamila Woods, Blood Orange, Big Freedia, and more.

“I wanted ‘Summer Fling’ to feel like a song I could have heard at my middle school dance, maybe it’s because those were the years in which I was coming of age,” Blanco said of the new single in a press release. They added:

Y2K aesthetics still influence me heavily at some point in the creation of my songs. I always feel like the Y2K vibe haunts its way into the room and makes its presence felt on my records. “Summer Fling” is essentially about ghosting someone, it’s a playful song about the weird ups and downs of dating. I loved writing this song and it got even better when I recruited rapper and vocalist Kari Faux to be on the track. Kari’s delivery is slick and charged up, she takes no prisoners with her bars. She adds a layer of bravado and feminine mystique to the song. In addition to her verse that she wrote, she also contributed to the writing of the hook.

