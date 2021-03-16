Mykki Blanco Shares Video for New Song “Free Ride”: Watch

Mykki Blanco has shared a new video for their new song “Free Ride.” The track was co-produced by FaltyDL and Hudson Mohawke, and features Mykal Kilgore, who was recently nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance at the 2021 Grammys. The track also serves as Blanco’s first release since signing to Transgressive. Check out the Hannah Rosselin–directed clip for “Free Ride” below.

In a statement, Mykki Blanco said of the song:

Some of the most intimate moments and conversations I have ever shared were with my mother on long drives in the Southern countryside when I was a teenager. The music that soundtracked these memories on our daily journey’s was the stuff of my mothers generation. I would find myself daydreaming, reflecting and envisioning the kind of life I would like to create for myself. These memories and the music of Luther Vandross were the first inspirations behind the creation of my new song “Free Ride.”

