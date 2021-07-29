Nao Announces New Album And Then Life Was Beautiful, Shares Song: Listen

Nao has announced a new album, And Then Life Was Beautiful, and shared the title track, which you can hear below. The follow-up to 2018’s Saturn arrives September 24. Guests include serpentwithfeet (on “Postcards”) and, on the previously released “Woman,” Lianne La Havas.

Earlier this year, serpentwithfeet released his own track with Nao, “Heart Storm.” Nao released a “Messy Love” video last week.

Read Pitchfork’s 2016 feature “Nao Might Really Be Neo From The Matrix.”

And Then Life Was Beautiful:

01 And Then Life Was Beautiful

02 Messy Love

03 Glad That You’re Gone

04 Antidote [ft. Adekunle Gold]

05 Burn Out

06 Wait

07 Good Luck [ft. Lucky Daye]

08 Nothing’s For Sure

09 Woman [ft. Lianne La Havas]

10 Better Friend

11 Postcards [ft. serpentwithfeet]

12 Little Giants

13 Amazing Grace